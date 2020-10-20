Texas Longhorns to wear all-white throwback uniforms vs. Baylor Bears

Saturday will mark the first time the Longhorns have worn white uniforms for a home game since Sept. 30, 1950, when UT hosted Purdue.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Longhorns are trading out the traditional Burnt Orange for a different look this week against the Baylor Bears.

University of Texas officials announced Tuesday the team would be wearing all-white throwback uniforms for its Oct. 24 matchup versus Baylor as part of its celebration honoring the 50th anniversary of the 1970 National Championship team.

The uniforms were unveiled to the players and staff during a team meeting on Tuesday, UT said.

100% chance of ❄️ this Saturday. 🤘 pic.twitter.com/i3bYlPy1t5 — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) October 20, 2020

Saturday will mark the first time the Longhorns have worn white uniforms for a home game since Sept. 30, 1950, when UT hosted Purdue.

The 1970 national championship team that UT will honor on Saturday versus Baylor were the defending national champions and started that season riding a 20-game win streak, according to Texas Athletics.

UT won all its games that season leading up to a second consecutive Southwest Conference title game matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks. After a 42-7 win, the Longhorns were awarded the UPI National Championship.

After that, UT entered a Cotton Bowl rematch with No. 6 Notre Dame as the nation’s top team in both The AP and UPI polls. The Fighting Irish prevailed, 24-11, which snapped UT’s 30-game winning streak, but the Longhorns remained UPI’s National Champion. The 30-game winning streak still stands as the 12th-longest in NCAA history.

Texas and Baylor are scheduled to kick off Saturday, Oct. 24, at 2:30 p.m.