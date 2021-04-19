Texas Longhorns volleyball advances to Final Four after beating Nebraska

Texas' win advances the team into the Final Four of the tournament for the 13th time in program history.

OMAHA, Neb. — The University of Texas volleyball team advanced to the Final Four in the 2021 NCAA National Championship tournament after defeating the Nebraska Cornhuskers, 3-1 (25-22, 19-25, 25-15, 25-21).

Logan Eggleston and Skylar Fields led the way for UT with 18 kills each. Morgan O'Brien led the Longhorns in digs with 14, while Nalani Iosia added another 11.

UT opened the match with a close first set, outlasting the Cornhuskers by three points. Nebraska knotted up the match 1-1 after a solid win in the second set. From the third set on, UT controlled the match. A dominant third set brought the momentum into the fourth set of the match, where UT clinched the third set win by four points.

The No. 4 ranked Longhorns have only lost one game all season long, a 2-3 home loss to Rice in late March.

Texas' win advances the team into the Final Four of the tournament for the 13th time in program history. The Longhorns (26-1) will play in their ninth final four in the last 13 years, the most in the nation during that span.

Texas will face the winner of No. 1 Wisconsin or No. 8 Florida on Thursday, April 22.