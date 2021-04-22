UT volleyball is national championship bound!

Texas advanced to the national championship game after upsetting No. 1 seed Wisconsin with a sweep.

OMAHA, Neb. — Texas advanced to the national championship game after upsetting No. 1 seed Wisconsin, set score 3-0 (26-24, 25-19, 25-23) in the Final Four.

Entering the match, UT and Wisconsin had played each other eight times in school history, splitting the series 4-4. Wisconsin had defeated UT in the last match in 2018, where the Badgers won in four sets (21-25, 22-25, 25-23, 12-25). Texas' last win was in the 2006 NCAA Tournament regional round, which was held in Austin that year. The Longhorns were a No. 7 seed in that tournament and swept the Badgers in three sets (30-19, 30-22, 30-12).

UT has won three national championships in program history, according to the university: the AIAW National Championship in 1981 and also the NCAA Championships in 1988 and 2012.

Texas advances to the national championship game, where the Longhorns will face the winner of No. 2 seed Kentucky and No. 6 seed Washington on Saturday, April 24. The game will air at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.