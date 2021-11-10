UT volleyball signs 3 in 2022 recruiting class

The Longhorns announced the addition of Emma Halter, Devin Kahahawai and Marianna Singletary.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas volleyball announced Wednesday the program signed three players to its 2022 recruiting class.

"We are super excited about this group that is going to come in and continue the great tradition of Texas volleyball," Elliott said. "We have some great athletes that will immediately add to this veteran group and we can't wait to get them here. They all have great character and are committed to being part of a program bigger than themselves."

The new signing class features a libero, an outside hitter and a middle blocker. Here is a look at the 2022 UT volleyball signing class:

Emma Halter | libero | 5 feet, 5 inches | Indianapolis, Indiana | Roncalli High School

Devin Kahahawai | outside hitter | 6 feet, 4 inches | Kailua, Hawaii | Kamehameha Schools Kapālama

Marianna Singletary | middle blocker | 6 feet, 4 inches | Charleston, South Carolina | Porter-Gaud High School

"Devin continues our tradition of great recruiting in the state of Hawaii. She brings a high-level volleyball IQ and has the ability to be an elite six-rotation player for us that can contribute in many different ways."

Welcome to Texas, Devin Kahahawai!



The 6-4 outside hitter from Kailua, Hawaii (Kamehameha Schools Kapālama) has signed her National Letter of Intent! #HookEm pic.twitter.com/P00hPI8Spo — Texas Volleyball (@TexasVolleyball) November 10, 2021

"Marianna is a physical middle with a very live arm that will continue the great tradition of Texas middle blockers. We are excited about her growth and development and the ability to come in and compete for playing time."

Welcome to the Forty Acres, Marianna Singletary!



The 6-4 middle from Charleston, S.C. (Porter-Gaud) has signed her National Letter of Intent! #HookEm pic.twitter.com/1Vd6FA14iJ — Texas Volleyball (@TexasVolleyball) November 10, 2021

"Emma is feisty, energetic libero that brings not only a great attitude but also a high level of skill to pass and play defense. She'll be so much fun to coach in our gym because of the energy she brings."

Welcome to the Forty Acres, @EmmaHalter1!



The 5-5 Libero from Indianapolis, Ind. (Roncalli HS) has signed her National Letter of Intent. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/Avuxi0YUkG — Texas Volleyball (@TexasVolleyball) November 10, 2021