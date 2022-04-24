UT women's golf, tennis teams both score Big 12 championship titles

The golf team won for the fourth time in the last five Big 12 Championships, and the tennis team captured their twelfth Big 12 title.

AUSTIN, Texas — Sunday was a big day for women athletes at the University of Texas at Austin!

Both the Women's Golf and Women's Tennis teams claimed Big 12 titles on Sunday.

According to the university, for the fourth time in the last five Big 12 Championships, the No. 13 Texas Women's Golf squad won the conference title. The Longhorns took the team lead in round two and never relinquished it, shooting a 54-hole score of 24-over-par 876 (291-287-298) over three days at The Clubs at Houston Oaks to win the championship.

Freshman Bohyun Park led the Longhorns, tying for third place with a four-over-par 217 (72-70-75) in her first career Big 12 Championship. Senior Sara Kouskova was sixth at five-over-par 218 (71-74-73). And sophomore Bentley Cotton was tied for eleventh at nine-over-par 222 (74-71-77).

Both Park and Kouskova earned Big 12 All-Tournament Team honors.

"I’m proud of this team. This was a long time coming and they deserve it," said Head Coach Ryan Murphy. "They have worked hard through the season and maintained their focus to be ready for this championship. It was truly a team effort with contributions from each player, and we needed every bit of it."

Meanwhile, the No. 4 Texas Women's Tennis team earned a 4-2 victory over No. 2 Oklahoma in the Big 12 Championship final Sunday afternoon at the Friedman Tennis Center. The team won the doubles point and collected straight-set singles wins from sophomores Charlotte Chavatipon, Kylie Collins and Peyton Stearns.

Texas Women's Tennis has now captured the Big 12 Tournament crown a total of 12 times (1997, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2005, 2012, 2013, 2018, 2021 and 2022). UT said that the Longhorns have amassed a total of 21 conference tournament titles in school history, as the team previously claimed nine Southwest Conference tournament crowns (1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1995 and 1996).

The UT Tower was lit up burnt orange Sunday night to honor the two teams' wins.

