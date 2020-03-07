UT releases 2020-21 men's basketball non-conference schedule

Here is a look at the UT men's basketball non-conference 2021 schedule.

UT's non-conference slate starts at home against Louisiana, Gonzaga and Stetson. The Longhorns will then travel to Maui, Hawaii, to compete in the "Maui Jim Maui Invitational."

Texas returns to the Lone Star State in a slew of early December games against Utah Valley, an opponent which is still to be determined in the "Big 12/Big East Battle," and Boston University.

After a matchup against Louisiana Tech in "The Battleground 2k20," the Longhorns round out the non-conference schedule against Colgate and Brown universities, then finish with the SEC/Big 12 Challenge opponent, which has also yet to be determined.

SCHEDULE:

Tuesday, Nov. 10 – vs. Louisiana

Friday, Nov. 13 – Gonzaga

Tuesday, Nov. 17 – Stetson

Monday, Nov. 23 through Wednesday Nov/ 25 – Maui Jim Maui Invitational (potentially three games)

Tuesday, Dec. 1 – Utah Valley

Sunday, Dec. 6 – Big 12/Big East Challenge

Saturday, Dec. 12 – Boston University

Friday, Dec. 18 – Louisiana Tech (The Battleground 2k20)

Monday, Dec. 21 – Colgate

Tuesday, Dec. 29 – Brown

Saturday, Dec. 30 – SEC/Big 12 Challenge

Texas Basketball's new season ticket deposits are available now at TexasSports.com/tickets.

For additional questions, please contact the Texas Ticket Sales and Services office at 512-471-3333.