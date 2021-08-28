Report: Hudson Card announced as UT's starting quarterback

Card will usher in the post-Sam Ehlinger era as the Longhorns' signal caller.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian will name Hudson Card as UT's starting quarterback for the 2021 season.

According to a report from Horns247, Card will begin the post-Sam Ehlinger era as UT's quarterback. Ehlinger had served as the starting quarterback since his freshman year in 2017.

A spokesperson for UT Athletics could not confirm the decision.

Casey Thompson and Card had battled for the starting position throughout spring ball and training camp, and Sarkisian previously told the media that both quarterbacks were very capable to lead the offense.

"We are probably in a better position at the quarterback position than a lot of people," Sarkisian told the media on Aug. 25. "I believe we have two guys that can play."

Ultimately though, Card won the job. Both players will reportedly play in the opener.

"Now, I believe in having a starter and having a back-up, but when you know I have a back-up that can play at a high level and operate our offense in a way that we want to operate, that's a luxury for us," Sarkisian said.

Card, an Austin native from Lake Travis High School, played in two games last season for the Longhorns and ended up redshirting his first year at UT. Card made his collegiate debut against UTEP, where he only threw one incomplete pass and ran twice for eight yards.

Card's other appearance came at the end of the year in the Valero Alamo Bowl against Colorado. After Thompson shined in a reliever role for Ehlinger in the Alamo Bowl, Card came in during the fourth quarter as the third-string quarterback. Card finished the Alamo Bowl completing one of two passes for 5 yards and ran for 3 yards on two attempts.

The 6 foot, 2 inch quarterback was an All American and two-time all-state honoree for Lake Travis. He was ranked No. 67 nationally and the No. 3 dual-threat quarterback in the 2020 recruiting class.

Card will lead the UT offense in the team's home opener against Louisiana on Sept. 4.