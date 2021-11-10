UT softball signs 5 in 2022 recruiting class

The class includes three position players, one pitcher and one utility player.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas softball announced Wednesday five players have been added to the Longhorns program.

The 2022 class includes three position players, one pitcher and one utility player.

Here is a list of the players coming to Austin in 2022:

Reese Atwood (C/1B/Sandia, Texas/Tuloso Midway High School/Hotshots Premier),

(C/1B/Sandia, Texas/Tuloso Midway High School/Hotshots Premier), Leighann Goode (SS/2B/San Antonio, Texas/Sandra Day O'Connor High School/Bombers Gold Smith),

(SS/2B/San Antonio, Texas/Sandra Day O'Connor High School/Bombers Gold Smith), Citlaly Gutierrez (RHP/Stamford, Texas/Stamford High School/Bombers Gold Smith),

(RHP/Stamford, Texas/Stamford High School/Bombers Gold Smith), Maddie Pomykalski (UTL/Frankfort, Ill./Lincoln Way East High School/West Bay Warriors)

(UTL/Frankfort, Ill./Lincoln Way East High School/West Bay Warriors) Viviana Martinez (SS/2B/Tolleson, Ariz./Tolleson Union High School/AZ Storm National-Mathis)

“Reese is widely regarded as the top catcher in the country and possesses a big arm and a great glove. Standing six-feet tall, she is also a huge threat at the plate having put up some big numbers last summer with her travel ball team.”

“A Texas native, Leighann is a talented, five-tool athlete who can play infield or outfield with equal ability. We see Leighann contributing to our team immediately and over the years to come.”

“Citlaly is one of the top pitchers in the state of Texas and possesses the size, speed and movement to create problems for opposing batters.”

“Maddie was ranked in the top 75 players for her class of 2022 and has the flexibility to fill a number of positions for our team. She is a hard worker who has the personality to lift our team both on and off the field.”

“Vivi is a dynamic offensive and defensive player with tremendous speed. That’s why she’s ranked as the No. 3 overall player in the 2022 class.”

The UT 2022 class ranked No. 12 in the nation, according to Texas Athletics.

"We are excited to welcome our 2022 Texas softball signing class," White said. "I feel this is one of the best incoming classes in the nation with incredible talent in all the major areas of the game. Texas Softball fans will love watching this group of players compete on the field."

The softball team is coming off a 43-14 season in 2021. The Longhorns made it to the Super Regional round of the NCAA tournament, but ultimately lost to Oklahoma State in a three-game series.