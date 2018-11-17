AUSTIN, Texas — It's UT's last home game: No. 15 Texas versus No. 16 Iowa State.

Both teams are 5-2 in Big 12 play and fighting for a shot to compete in the conference championship game. Texas is 3-2 in its past five games, including its only home loss of the season -- a one-point heartbreaking defeat to West Virginia. Meanwhile, Iowa State spins into Austin (*Cyclones pun intended*) on a five-game winning streak.

However, the Cyclones will be without running back David Montgomery for the first half due to a suspension after he played a role in the brawl against Baylor. Montgomery has rushed for more than 100 yards in four of the Cyclones' nine games, so his suspension may have a significant effect on the game. Iowa State has beaten both teams UT lost to: West Virginia and Oklahoma State. On the other side of the token, though, Texas defeated both Big 12 teams that Iowa State lost to: Oklahoma and TCU.

RELATED | Expect an emotional 'Senior Night' at DKR on Saturday

ESPN gives Texas a 66.7 percent chance of winning this game, according to its football power index.

UT PICK 'EM STANDINGS

So, after UT defeated Texas Tech 41-34 in Lubbock, let's take a look at the KVUE UT pick 'em standings:

Mike Barnes -- 7-1

Bryan Mays -- 6-2

Shawn Clynch -- 6-2

Paul Livengood -- 5-3

Tim Ryan -- 5-3

Hank Cavagnaro -- 5-3

Jay Wallis -- 4-4

Andrew McKibbin -- 3-4 ***(McKibbin was on vacation for the first pick)***

RELATED | UT PICK 'EM: KVUE staff chooses its UT-Texas Tech winner. What is your score prediction?

UT PICK 'EM: KVUE staff chooses its UT-West Virginia winner. What is your score prediction?

UT PICK 'EM: KVUE staff chooses its UT-Oklahoma State winner. What is your score prediction?

UT PICK 'EM: KVUE staff chooses its UT-Baylor winner. What is your score prediction?

UT PICK 'EM: KVUE staff chooses its UT-OU winner. What is your score prediction?

UT PICK 'EM: KVUE staff chooses its Texas-Kansas State winner. What is your score prediction?

UT PICK 'EM: KVUE staff chooses its Texas-TCU winner. What is your score prediction?

UT PICK 'EM: KVUE staff chooses its Texas-USC winner. What is your score prediction?

KVUE STAFF PICKS ITS UT-IOWA STATE WINNER

Now, the KVUE staff members made their picks for the Texas-Iowa State game. This is what they predicted:

Mike Barnes, KVUE Sports Director:

Texas 27, Iowa State 23.

I expect a tight game with Iowa State playing like a team that stays away from mistakes which cause you to lose. But, home field advantage for Texas will be the difference in this close game. Texas takes it, 27-23.

Shawn Clynch, KVUE Sports Reporter:

Texas 27, Iowa State 17.

The final home game of the season may surprise some folks. Who knew the Iowa State game would have Big 12 Championship Game implications. It’s essentially an elimination game. Texas controls its destiny with a win and if OSU upsets West Virginia, assuming UT beats Kansas in Lawrence next week.

In my opinion, Iowa State will be the best defense the Longhorns will face this season. Sam Ehlinger’s Big 12 record of pass attempts without an interception may end, but the Longhorns will scratch out a win to improve to 6-2 in Big 12 play. Texas will catch a break with Iowa State running back David Montgomery suspended from the first half due to the brawl he took part in against Baylor last week. Todd Orlando’s Texas defense will have their hands full, however, with Cyclone freshman phenom quarterback, Brock Purdy and receiver Hakeem Butler.

Expect an emotional performance from Breckyn Hager and Chris Nelson.

Longhorns win, 27-17.

Paul Livengood, KVUE Digital Sports Producer/Digital Desk Editor:

Texas 48, Iowa State 24.

On paper, this matchup gives me every indication that Iowa State would come to Austin and give the Longhorns a tough game. It's No. 16 against No. 15, Iowa State is riding a five-game winning streak, UT is 3-2 in its past five games, and Iowa State's defensive unit has been spectacular to this point (there goes the saying that defense travels). This is where the "but" comes into play. But, this is why I think the Longhorns blow this game out of the water early and it won't be competitive at any point of the game. 1. Iowa State will miss their star running back David Montgomery due to his first half suspension regarding his role in the shenanigans that happened the week prior against Baylor. 2. It's Senior Night. The Longhorns will come out fired up and inspired. Because of these first two points, I believe Texas wil score a lot early and Iowa State will struggle to score until Montgomery comes back. 3. Texas is still fighting for its shot at the Big 12 Championship game. As long as that dream is still alive, this should be an extra motivating factor. And finally, Texas has only lost at home this year one time -- and even that one-point loss against West Virginia needed Heisman-like fireworks from Will Grier to happen. DKR will be rockin' all night long and Texas will send off its seniors on a high note at home.

Bryan Mays, KVUE Daybreak Anchor:

Texas 31, Iowa State 20.

Too much on the line for Texas to come out flat in this one. Look for the Longhorns defense to get back on track and force a couple of turnovers.

Texas wins 31-20.

Hank Cavagnaro, KVUE News Reporter:

Texas 24, Iowa State 21.

I think UT is just flat out better and I was late getting my pick in. This is the second to last game of the year and the last win for UT. Watch out next week for my prediction, it’s going be wild!

*spoiler alert*

Jay Wallis, KVUE News Reporter:

Texas 34, Iowa State 28.

What is probably going to help Texas the most this weekend isn't what will be happening on the field -- it will be the actual field. Death Valley is one of college football's toughest places to play, so Texas avoided that treacherous trip this year. What the Longhorns didn't avoid was playing the Cyclones when they are struggling... it's quite the opposite. This top-25 team has won five straight games, which includes knocking off West Virginia and Texas Tech (both at home). The Cyclones are rounding out into one of the most talented defenses in the Big 12, meaning UT has to establish the run game early. Sam Ehlinger is not going to be able to gunsling his way to a victory, and his teammates are going to need him to come up big, (and not be worn down) in a likely close fourth quarter. Even though Texas is dealing with some injury issues, this team is getting a huge break with Cyclones running back David Montgomery sidelined for the first half. I expect Iowa State to struggle to score without their best playmaker during the first and second quarter and get within reach during the third quarter. However, I trust this Texas offense to play a complete game and Ehlinger to make enough big plays down the stretch to hold off from a Iowa State's attempted comeback.

Tim Ryan, KVUE News Director:

Texas 35, Iowa State 34 (OT).

This one will be close. UT 35-34 in OT when Iowa State goes for two -- much like West Virginia did a few weeks ago -- and misses it. I’m close to being out of scenarios here. In fact, I might have used this one already, I just don’t have time to check.

Andrew McKibbin, KVUE Dayside Executive Producer:

Texas 34, Iowa State 17.

Longhorn fans know UT is prone to a slip up every now and again against the Cyclones, but this isn’t the year. It’s the last home game of the year, and the last time for the seniors to take the field at DKR. I think the Longhorns come out fired up and take down Iowa State fairly convincingly.

FAN VOTE:

We also asked you: Austinites, the fans and general public. This is what you decided:

KICKOFF

Kick off for Texas-Iowa State is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT on Saturday Nov. 17.

© 2018 KVUE-TV