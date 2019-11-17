AUSTIN, Texas — Last week, after a win over the Kansas State Wildcats, the Texas Longhorns found themselves back in the AP Top 25. But that return has proven to be short-lived.

After a 23-21 loss to Iowa State on Saturday, UT is once again out of the poll.

Next up for the Longhorns is Baylor in Waco on Saturday. And speaking of the Bears, Baylor dropped a spot but stayed in the poll at No. 13 after a loss to the Sooners, 34-31 – good news for Oklahoma, who moved up two spots from No. 10 to No. 8.

Elsewhere in Texas, SMU also slipped from No. 20 to No. 21 after a bye week.

Plus, there's good news for football fans in College Station: Texas A&M is back in the poll for the first time in a month. The Aggies find themselves at No. 24 after beating the South Carolina Gamecocks, 30-6.

Finally, rounding out the Big 12's presence on the poll, Oklahoma State jumped three spots from No. 25 to No. 22 after a 31-13 win over Kansas.

