Longhorns fall to Oklahoma State after losing lead in 4th quarter

The 32-24 loss at home comes after UT's Red River Showdown second-half collapse.

AUSTIN, Texas — The No. 25 Texas Longhorns lost their second straight game after losing to No. 12 Oklahoma State, 32-24.

Tanner Brown’s fourth field goal of the game gave Oklahoma State its first lead and quarterback Spencer Sanders’ scrambling 10-yard touchdown run sealed the victory over Texas on Saturday to keep the Cowboys undefeated.

Texas built leads of 17-3 and 24-13 behind three touchdowns from Bijan Robinson before Oklahoma State’s defense and punishing run game behind Jaylen Warren took over the game.

The loss comes after UT's Red River Showdown second-half collapse. The Longhorns took a commanding lead against the Sooners in the first half, 38-20, and ultimately lost on the last play of the game.

PHOTOS: Texas Longhorns vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys 1/11

2/11

3/11

4/11

5/11

6/11

7/11

8/11

9/11

10/11

11/11 1 / 11

Brown’s kicking and Jason Taylor II’s 85-yard interception return for a touchdown in the second quarter kept the Cowboys’ in the game while Sanders and the offense were struggling early.

The Cowboys allowed Texas just 317 total yards. Warren finished with 193 yards rushing on 33 carries, pounding out 154 yards in the second half rally.

Sanders pulled Oklahoma State within 24-22 with a 7-yard touchdown pass to Brennan Presley. Brown’s 29-yard field goal put the Cowboys ahead.

"We can’t play cautious, we can’t play trying to hold on, and I think we do that. We play hoping the other team will make mistakes, and Oklahoma State didn’t do that."



Steve Sarkisian on 2nd half letdowns — Jeff Jones (@JeffJonesSports) October 16, 2021

Texas still had time to possibly retake the lead, but the Cowboys defense stuffed the Longhorns on fourth down at the Texas 42. Sanders scored two plays later and Oklahoma State then sealed the victory with Tanner McAlister’s interception with 1:57 to play.

Robinson led Texas with 135 yards on 21 carries, his fifth consecutive 100-yard game and sixth this season.

UT has a bye week and then will go back on the road to take on the Baylor Bears in Waco on Oct. 30.