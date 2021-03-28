x
Longhorns

UT men's swimming and diving team wins 2021 NCAA Championship

The Longhorns earned their NCAA-best 15th national title in program history.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The University of Texas men's swimming and diving team ended the 2021 season with a splash by claiming the national title at the NCAA Championship meet Saturday night in Greensboro, NC. The team concluded the four-day meet with a total of 595 points, 27 in front of second-place California.

The Longhorns earned their NCAA-best 15th national title in program history. According to the university, Texas has now won the team title in five of the last six national championships (2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2021). The 2020 meet was canceled due to COVID-19.

Head Coach Eddie Reese won his 15th national title and recorded his 27th top-two national finish and 34th top-three showing. According to UT, the 15 national titles are tied for the seventh-most of any coach in NCAA history (all sports). 

Reese is in his 43rd season as head coach and has led the Longhorns to 41 consecutive top-10 finishes at the NCAA Championships. He has now won a national title in five different decades (1981, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1996, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2010, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2021).

The swimming and diving team captured the 56th national team championship (52 NCAA titles) in school history and the first since men's tennis won the 2019 title.

Learn more about how the individual UT athletes placed in Saturday's meet.

