UT men's basketball signs 2 in 2022 recruiting class

"Arterio Morris is ultra athletic, a highlight reel when going to and finishing at the rim," said Mike Kunstadt, president and owner of Texas Hoops. "He's a good ball handler who can create separation between him and his opponent. Arterio is a scorer who is deadly in the open court. He is aggressive and an excellent rebounding guard."

"Dillon Mitchell is one of the more versatile and explosive prospects in the class," said Paul Biancardi, ESPN national recruiting director for boys' high school basketball. "Currently, he affects the game by finishing plays in the open floor with speed and eye-popping vertical bounce. The long-framed lefty can play both on the perimeter and in the post. Defensively, he displays quickness and length to easily switch one-through-four to contain the ball, get over screens or to defend the low post. Mitchell is one of the few prospects in the class of 2022 that is both productive now with huge upside down the road."