UT men's basketball signs 2 in 2022 recruiting class

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas men's basketball announced Wednesday its 2022 signing class. The class features one point guard and one small forward.
The two-man class is ranked No. 16 nationally by Rivals in the team rankings.
Here is a look at the full 2022 men's basketball class:
- Arterio Morris, 6 feet, 3 inches, PG (Kimball High School, Dallas)
- Dillon Mitchell, 6 feet, 7 inches, SF (Montverde Academy, Montverde, Florida)
"Arterio Morris is ultra athletic, a highlight reel when going to and finishing at the rim," said Mike Kunstadt, president and owner of Texas Hoops. "He's a good ball handler who can create separation between him and his opponent. Arterio is a scorer who is deadly in the open court. He is aggressive and an excellent rebounding guard."
"Dillon Mitchell is one of the more versatile and explosive prospects in the class," said Paul Biancardi, ESPN national recruiting director for boys' high school basketball. "Currently, he affects the game by finishing plays in the open floor with speed and eye-popping vertical bounce. The long-framed lefty can play both on the perimeter and in the post. Defensively, he displays quickness and length to easily switch one-through-four to contain the ball, get over screens or to defend the low post. Mitchell is one of the few prospects in the class of 2022 that is both productive now with huge upside down the road."
Texas enters the 2021-22 season coming off a 19-8 record last year and first-round exit in the NCAA Tournament. The Longhorns were upset by 14-seed Abilene Christian, 53-52.
