14 UT student-athletes named 2020 Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholars

The awards honor undergraduate students of color who exemplify the highest standards of scholarship, athleticism and humanitarianism.

AUSTIN, Texas — Fourteen University of Texas student-athletes were named Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholars for the 2019-20 season, Texas Athletics announced Monday. 

The 14 players who were honored include Joanne Allen-Taylor (women’s basketball), Claudine Blancaflor (women’s track & field), Diana Cañas (rowing), Logan Eggleston (volleyball), Kamaka Hepa (men’s basketball), Roschon Johnson (football), Moro Ojomo (football), Paola Pineda (women’s swimming & diving), Beth Ramos (women’s track & field), Ishan Rison (football), Samantha Shulhan (women’s track & field), Tecora Turner (soccer), Jaylene Vu (women’s track & field) and Kelly Xac (women’s golf).

According to UT, to be nominated, minority students need to compete in an intercollegiate sport, maintain a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of at least 3.2 and be active on their campuses or in their communities.

2020 marks the 28th anniversary of the Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholars award.

