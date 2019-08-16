AUSTIN, Texas — Andrea Hudy has been named the head coach of basketball strength and conditioning at The University of Texas.

"We're very excited about the addition of Andrea Hudy to our program," said Texas Men's Basketball Head Coach Shaka Smart. "Her track record of training elite performers is second to none, and her ability to connect with the players she trains makes her a terrific fit for our relationship-based culture."

Hudy will have oversight of the strength and conditioning program for both UT men's and women's basketball programs and will serve as the primary sports performance coach for the men's team.

"I'm excited that she is joining the Texas family, and I know she will have a great impact on our men's and women's basketball programs," said UT Women's Basketball Head Coach Karen Aston.

RELATED: Texas Longhorns hire assistant basketball coach from Michigan

In 2004, Hudy joined the University of Kansas staff. In the 15 years since, the Jayhawks posted a 449-97 record and advanced to 15-straight NCAA Tournaments.

Hudy helped develop 11 NBA Lottery selections and 24 NBA Draft picks while at Kansas.

Amongst those were Andrew Wiggin and Joe Embiid, the No 1. and No 3. overall selections in 2014.

RELATED:

Former UT Longhorn, 2X NBA Champion Kevin Durant to sign with Brooklyn Nets

Former Longhorn Jaxson Hayes drafted to the New Orleans Pelicans

"I'm excited to start the next chapter in my career and thankful for this new opportunity at The University of Texas," Hudy said. "I'm ready to take on the challenge of making an impact on the basketball programs at UT."

Hudy will begin her position at UT on Monday, Aug. 19.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Man accused of putting camera in neighbors' bathroom has multiple victims, police say

23-year-old arrested after bringing loaded semi-automatic rifle, pistol to Pease Park

Man admits to punching, hitting woman with rock at southwest Austin park: Affidavit

8 Austin ISD schools get failing grades under Texas accountability system