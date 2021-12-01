'Hawaiian Shirt Guy' shines on Texas Longhorns basketball broadcast, meets team for 'film study' session

Coach Chris Beard noticed a fan, dubbed "Hawaiian Shirt Guy," bringing energy to Gregory Gym and wanted to meet him. So they set out on a social media to find him.

AUSTIN, Texas — After the Texas Longhorns men's basketball team hosted its first regular-season men's basketball game played inside Gregory Gym since1977, UT head coach Chris Beard noticed a particular fan at the students-only game bringing an infectious amount of energy to the crowd.

Longhorn nation, meet "Hawaiian Shirt Guy."

On Wednesday, the Texas men's basketball Twitter page started an online campaign to "find Hawaiian Shirt Guy." The team posted a video of him celebrating on the sideline, along with a "wanted" poster of his "mugshot."

WANTED: Hawaiian shirt kid



Twitter do your thing and help us find this guy

If you see Hawaiian Shirt Guy, tell him we're lookin for him.

A few hours later, the team "found Hawaiian Shirt Guy" and held a film study session, breaking down the intricacies and technique of his celebrations.

Jonathan "Hawaiian Shirt Guy" Stewart told KVUE's Tyler Feldman he got a full tour of the facilities and got to attend the team's practice.

Beard has made it a point of emphasis throughout his first season as head coach of the Longhorns to be engaged with the student body. Before the Gregory Gym game, Beard and the basketball team held a "darty" – a day party – at the UT Tower in the hours prior to the game against Sam Houston State. Beard has also invited students to come onto the court in the first couple of home games of the season after wins.

Ladies and Gentlemen, we found him.

Hawaiian Shirt Guy film session

Beard also invited Texas students to a lecture featuring himself and Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso's "coach beard."

If the crowd and energy remotely resembles that of the Hawaiian Shirt Guy at Texas games moving forward, then Beard is on the right track to becoming a big hit on the Forty Acres.