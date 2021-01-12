x
Here's the Texas Longhorns football 2022 recruiting class

Here is a look at who is coming to the Forty Acres in the fall of 2022.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Longhorns football team announced Wednesday its 2022 recruiting class, which features a few local products and notably the transfer of top-ranked quarterback Quinn Ewers.

Here is a look at who is coming to the Forty Acres in the fall of 2022 (all ratings are from 247 Sports): 

  • Quinn Ewers, 5-star quarterback (transfer from Ohio State)
  • Kelvin Banks Jr., 5-star offensive tackle
  • Jaray Bledsoe, 4-star defensive lineman
  • BJ Allen, 4-star safety
  • Derrick Brown, 4-star edge rusher
  • J'Mond Tapp, 4-star edge rusher 
  • Jaydon Blue, 4-star running back
  • Austin Jordan, 4-star cornerback
  • Trevell Johnson, 3-star linebacker
  • Justice Finkley, 4-star edge rusher
  • Brenen Thompson, 4-star wide receiver
  • Aaron Bryant, 4-star defensive lineman
  • Jaylon Guilbeau, 4-star cornerback
  • Kris Ross, 4-star defensive lineman
  • Neto Umeozulu, 4-star inside offensive lineman
  • Cole Hutson, 4-star inside offensive lineman
  • X'Avion Brice, 3-star wide receiver
  • Connor Robertson, 3-star offensive tackle
  • Zac Swanson, 4-star defensive end
  • Ethan Burke, 3-star defensive end
  • Lance St. Louis, 2-star long snapper
  • Cameron Williams, 3-star offensive tackle
  • Terrance Brooks, 4-star cornerback

This list will continue updating throughout National Signing Day.

Texas will enter the 2022 season, the second of the Sarkisian era, after ending 2021 with a 5-7 record that included a six-game losing streak. It was the longest losing streak since the 1957 season.

