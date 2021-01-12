Here's the Texas Longhorns football 2022 recruiting class

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Longhorns football team announced Wednesday its 2022 recruiting class, which features a few local products and notably the transfer of top-ranked quarterback Quinn Ewers.
Here is a look at who is coming to the Forty Acres in the fall of 2022 (all ratings are from 247 Sports):
- Quinn Ewers, 5-star quarterback (transfer from Ohio State)
- Kelvin Banks Jr., 5-star offensive tackle
- Jaray Bledsoe, 4-star defensive lineman
- BJ Allen, 4-star safety
- Derrick Brown, 4-star edge rusher
- J'Mond Tapp, 4-star edge rusher
- Jaydon Blue, 4-star running back
- Austin Jordan, 4-star cornerback
- Trevell Johnson, 3-star linebacker
- Justice Finkley, 4-star edge rusher
- Brenen Thompson, 4-star wide receiver
- Aaron Bryant, 4-star defensive lineman
- Jaylon Guilbeau, 4-star cornerback
- Kris Ross, 4-star defensive lineman
- Neto Umeozulu, 4-star inside offensive lineman
- Cole Hutson, 4-star inside offensive lineman
- X'Avion Brice, 3-star wide receiver
- Connor Robertson, 3-star offensive tackle
- Zac Swanson, 4-star defensive end
- Ethan Burke, 3-star defensive end
- Lance St. Louis, 2-star long snapper
- Cameron Williams, 3-star offensive tackle
- Terrance Brooks, 4-star cornerback
This list will continue updating throughout National Signing Day.
Texas will enter the 2022 season, the second of the Sarkisian era, after ending 2021 with a 5-7 record that included a six-game losing streak. It was the longest losing streak since the 1957 season.
For a look at the Texas Longhorns 2022 season schedule, click here.
