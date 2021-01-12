Here's the Texas Longhorns football 2022 recruiting class

Here is a look at who is coming to the Forty Acres in the fall of 2022.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Longhorns football team announced Wednesday its 2022 recruiting class, which features a few local products and notably the transfer of top-ranked quarterback Quinn Ewers.

Here is a look at who is coming to the Forty Acres in the fall of 2022 (all ratings are from 247 Sports):

Quinn Ewers, 5-star quarterback (transfer from Ohio State)

Kelvin Banks Jr., 5-star offensive tackle

Jaray Bledsoe, 4-star defensive lineman

BJ Allen, 4-star safety

Derrick Brown, 4-star edge rusher

J'Mond Tapp, 4-star edge rusher

Jaydon Blue, 4-star running back

Austin Jordan, 4-star cornerback

Trevell Johnson, 3-star linebacker

Justice Finkley, 4-star edge rusher

Brenen Thompson, 4-star wide receiver

Aaron Bryant, 4-star defensive lineman

Jaylon Guilbeau, 4-star cornerback

Kris Ross, 4-star defensive lineman

Neto Umeozulu, 4-star inside offensive lineman

Cole Hutson, 4-star inside offensive lineman

X'Avion Brice, 3-star wide receiver

Connor Robertson, 3-star offensive tackle

Zac Swanson, 4-star defensive end

Ethan Burke, 3-star defensive end

Lance St. Louis, 2-star long snapper

Cameron Williams, 3-star offensive tackle

Terrance Brooks, 4-star cornerback

This list will continue updating throughout National Signing Day.

Texas will enter the 2022 season, the second of the Sarkisian era, after ending 2021 with a 5-7 record that included a six-game losing streak. It was the longest losing streak since the 1957 season.

