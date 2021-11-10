Texas Longhorns start Moody Center basketball court design contest; winner gets tickets to 2022 home opener

Court designs can be submitted online.

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas at Austin is accepting submissions for the future design of its basketball court in the Moody Center.

The Longhorns Twitter page posted a design on Sunday, Nov. 24, with the caption "500 RTs and we'll *strongly* consider it." As of Wednesday, the tweet garnered more than 2,200 retweets.

500 RTs and we’ll *strongly* consider it. pic.twitter.com/1GOSgshBSb — Texas Longhorns (@TexasLonghorns) October 25, 2021

The tweet has inspired more submissions to the university's Moody Center Court Design contest, which can be found on the athletics website.

The Texas Longhorns Twitter page posted more examples of submissions made on Tuesday.

*four more designs have entered the chat* pic.twitter.com/Rj99ws1BfU — Texas Longhorns (@TexasLonghorns) October 27, 2021

To submit a court design, visit the Moody Center Court Design Contest page here. Submissions will be accepted until Monday, Nov. 1. The winner will be announced at the 2021-2022 home openers on Nov. 9. The person who creates the winning design will also be awarded two tickets to both the men's and women's home opener for the 2022 season.