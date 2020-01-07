Several UT football players who tested positive for COVID-19 completed self-isolation, returning to activity

Del Conte said several of the players who previously tested positive completed their 14 days of self-isolation, have been cleared and are being prepared for return.

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas Athletic Director, Chris Del Conte, provided an update on Tuesday in the latest edition of The Forty Acres Insider, UT's athletics newsletter, on the state of Texas Athletics in regards to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the newsletter, Del Conte said several of the student-athletes who previously tested positive completed their 14 days of self-isolation, have been cleared and are being prepared for return to activity. On June 18, UT announced 13 football players had tested positive for coronavirus and 10 more were self-isolating.

Del Conte also said the number of new cases has leveled off and those student-athletes remain in self-isolation, but he did not specify how many new cases there were.

"At this point, there are no indications that student-athlete cases have been traced back to campus workouts," Del Conte wrote in the Forty Acres Insider. "The sports medicine staff is monitoring closely and following all prescribed protocol. Voluntary workouts for football are heading into week three and are being conducted outside at the Frank Denius Practice Complex in small groups. No other athletics facilities are being used at this time."

Del Conte also said UT was one week out from beginning its July 5 to July 12 on-boarding of student-athletes for voluntary workouts in men’s and women’s basketball and volleyball. Voluntary workouts for those UT student-athletes begin July 13.

Del Conte said those players will be closely monitored by the sports medicine and strength & conditioning staffs and evaluated by the Student-Athlete Return to Campus task force.

"Meanwhile, the Facilities & Game Day Logistics Committee is continuing its efforts in developing policies and procedures for hosting football and other athletics events this fall, pursuant to CDC, state, local and Big 12 Conference health and safety guidelines," Del Conte added. "There’s a lot going on, and I’m grateful for everyone on our staff pulling together to make it all happen while having the health, safety and well-being of everyone involved as our number one priority."

