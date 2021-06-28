UT baseball's Ty Madden named D1 Baseball first team All-American

Madden struck out 137 batters this season, the most by a Texas pitcher since J.P. Howell in 2004, according to UT Athletics.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Longhorns redshirt sophomore right-handed pitcher Ty Madden was named to the D1 Baseball All-America First Team, the organization announced Monday.

Madden has been named to four other All-America first teams, including the Perfect Game All-America first team, according to Texas Athletics.

In the College World Series, Madden made two starts, pitched a total of 13 innings and logged 18 strikeouts and four earned runs allowed. Madden started in the 2-1 loss to Mississippi State to open the CWS and the 8-5 win nearly one week later against Mississippi State.

For the 2021 season, Madden finished with a 2.45 ERA in 113 and two-thirds innings pitched. Madden struck out 137 batters, the most by a Texas pitcher since J.P. Howell in 2004, according to Texas Athletics. The sophomore also held opposing hitters to a .188 batting average.

Texas finished the 2021 season with a 50-17 record. UT was 13-5 in games when Madden pitched on the mound for the Longhorns.