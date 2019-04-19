STILLWATER, Okla. — A few minor changes were expected prior to loading up on the bus to the airport for the Longhorns flight to Oklahoma.

Subtle changes, which were made in the 7-2 win over Lamar on Tuesday night.

Changes such as Head Coach David Pierce moving from the dugout to coach third base and a few new faces sprinkled into the lineup.

But those changes didn't exactly equate sustained success in UT's series opener in Stillwater.

15-0! Texas was shutout in Game One of their series at Oklahoma State.

A 10-run eighth frame by the Cowboys was the big blow to the Longhorns.

To make matters worse, UT managed one hit.

UT's ace pitcher, Bryce Elder, was touched up early allowing five runs (three earned runs) on seven hits in 6 2/3rds innings of work. But Elder did issue 10 Ks (strikeouts) to the Cowboys.

Texas fell to 24-16 overall and 5-7 in Big 12 play.

Game Two of this series is scheduled for Friday. First pitch in Stillwater is 6:35 p.m.