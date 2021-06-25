Texas Longhorns survive CWS elimination with 6-2 win over Virginia Cavaliers

UT will now face Mississippi State in yet another win-or-go-home game on Friday. The team is 0-2 against the Bulldogs this season.

OMAHA, Neb. — The Texas Longhorns baseball team avoided elimination from the College World Series (CWS) yet again after beating the Virginia Cavaliers, 6-2.

This makes back-to-back wins for UT in win-or-go-home situations after the Longhorns beat Tennessee 8-4 on June 22.

In the end, it was all thanks to Zach Zubia's bases-clearing double, forcing the Horns to lead by six points.

A play in four acts.



Horns lead 6-2 after Zach Zubia’s bases clearing double. pic.twitter.com/LAtpa8RIrq — Jake García (@Jake_M_Garcia) June 25, 2021

UT will now face Mississippi State in yet another win-or-go-home game on Friday. Because Mississippi State is undefeated so far in the CWS bracket (2-0), UT will have to beat the Bulldogs twice to survive and advance to the CWS Final.

Texas is 0-2 against Mississippi State so far this season. The Longhorns lost to the Bulldogs in the season opener, 8-3, at Globe Life Field in Arlington. The second loss came in the first game of this College World Series double-elimination bracket when the Longhorns fell 2-1.

If the Longhorns successfully knock off the Bulldogs on Friday, CWS Final-clinching game will be decided on Saturday, June 26. If UT loses to Mississippi State on Friday, the Bulldogs will advance to the CWS Final and the Longhorns' season will be over.

This is UT's 37th trip to the College World Series, which is the most in the nation. The last time UT made the CWS final series was in 2009 when the Longhorns lost to LSU. UT's last baseball national championship came in 2005. Overall, Texas Baseball has won six baseball national championships and has finished runner-up six more times.