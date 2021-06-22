Texas beats Tennessee in second game of College World Series

On Thursday, the Longhorns will face another win-or-go home game against the loser of the Mississippi State-Virginia matchup, which is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

OMAHA, Neb. — The University of Texas baseball team survived elimination from the College World Series after beating the Tennessee Volunteers, 8-4, in the team's second game of the tournament.

The win keeps UT's title hopes alive after losing the first game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, 2-1.

UT pitcher Tristan Stevens went up against Tennessee's Blade Tidwell on the mound. Stevens pitched three and a third innings, allowed four earned runs and struck out one Vols batter. Tidwell pitched three innings for Tennessee before being replaced on the mound, striking out three UT batters and allowing three earned runs.

PHOTOS: Texas Longhorns keep CWS hopes alive with 8-4 win over Tennessee 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10

With runners on first and second base, Tennessee struck first with a line-drive double to left field in the top of the second inning. The Vols finished the inning with two runs. Texas responded with a three-run home run in the bottom of the second inning. UT added another run in the bottom of the third inning to take a 4-2 lead.

EK.

All day.



Texas takes the lead in an elimination game at the CWS.pic.twitter.com/uOtUkr5Qk9 — Jake García (@Jake_M_Garcia) June 22, 2021

Tennessee tied it up again, 4-4, in the top of the fourth inning with two runs on three hits.

After a review of a play at home plate, Texas successfully added two more runs with two outs on the board to take a 6-4 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning. UT finished the fourth inning with three total runs to take a 7-4 lead.

Texas held on to their lead and scored on a wild pitch during the sixth inning, setting the score at 8-4.

This is UT's 37th trip to the College World Series, which is the most in the nation. The last time UT made the CWS final series was in 2009 when the Longhorns lost to LSU.

UT's last baseball national championship came in 2005. Overall, Texas Baseball has won six baseball national championships and has finished runner-up six more times.

Next up, the Longhorns face another win-or-go home game on Thursday against the loser of the Mississippi State-Virginia matchup, which is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.