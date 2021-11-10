UT baseball signs 12 in 2022 recruiting class

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Longhorns baseball announced Wednesday the 12 signings of the program's 2022 class.
The 2022 UT class features nine Texas high school players and three from California. The Longhorns have added five right-handed pitchers, one left-handed pitcher and six position players.
Here is a list of the new faces coming to the Longhorns baseball program:
- Cutter Coffey – RHP (Bakersfield, Calif./Liberty),
- Brenner Cox – RHP (Prosper, Texas/Rock Hill),
- Pierce George – RHP (Austin, Texas/Lake Travis),
- Max Grubbs – RHP (Arlington, Texas/Martin)
- Matthew Porchas – RHP (Ladera Ranch, Calif./Santa Margarita Catholic)
- Collin Valentine – LHP (Dallas, Texas/Highland Park)
- Rylan Galvan – catcher (Sinton, Texas/Sinton),
- Max Belyeu – outfielder (Aledo, Texas/Aledo)
- Henry Bolte – outfielder (Palo Alto, Calif./Palo Alto),
- Jayden Duplantier – infielder (Houston, Texas/Summer Creek)
- Jalin Flores – infielder (San Antonio, Texas/Brandeis)
- Jared Thomas – infielder/outfielder (Waxahachie, Texas/Waxahachie)
“I want to thank Coach Allen and Coach Miller for their excellent work putting the class of 2022 together. They both sacrifice their time away from their families and work unselfishly for Texas Baseball. I’m very thankful for our entire staff and very excited for the future of Texas Baseball,” Head Coach David Pierce said.
Texas announced its 2021-22 baseball schedule on Nov. 4. Here is a look at the upcoming season.
