UT baseball signs 12 in 2022 recruiting class

The 2022 UT class features nine Texas high school players and three from California. The Longhorns have added five right-handed pitchers, one left-handed pitcher and six position players.

“I want to thank Coach Allen and Coach Miller for their excellent work putting the class of 2022 together. They both sacrifice their time away from their families and work unselfishly for Texas Baseball. I’m very thankful for our entire staff and very excited for the future of Texas Baseball,” Head Coach David Pierce said.