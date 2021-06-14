LIST: UT student-athletes utilizing new NIL rules

College athletes can do things such as appear in advertisements, partner with companies on social media, monetize autographs and host youth camps.

AUSTIN, Texas — As of Thursday, July 1, collegiate athletes in Texas are allowed to profit off of their name, image and likeness.

This is due to the passage of SB 1385, otherwise known as the Texas Name, Image and Likeness Bill.

The NCAA has also approved student-athletes in states without such legislation to do the same, as long as they follow the guidelines set forth by their institution.

College athletes can do things such as appear in advertisements, partner with companies on social media, monetize autographs and host youth camps – all of which were once NCAA violations, but are now fair game.

It won't allow student-athletes to get a piece of the pie their athletic departments are making, but will instead allow them to sell their own pie.

KVUE spoke with UT staff like Daron Roberts, founding director of the Center for Sports Leadership and Innovation, and Joel Lulla, an adjunct professor at the UT School of Law, about the new law. You can read that story here.

On the first day the law went into effect, UT student-athletes already started utilizing their name, image and likeness for their profit. Here's a running list of a few KVUE has seen:

