Texas Longhorns pitcher Ty Madden drafted 32nd overall in 2021 MLB Draft

Madden was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the 1st round.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Longhorns right-handed pitcher Ty Madden was selected with the 32nd overall pick by the Detroit Tigers in the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft.

According to Texas Athletics, Madden is the highest MLB draft pick since Taylor Jungmann was selected 12th overall by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2011 Draft.

Madden finished his career on the Forty Acres with a 2.59 ERA and a 14-6 record in 181 innings pitched. He also struck out 200 batters and held opposing teams to .203 throughout his career.

Ty the Tiger.



Detroit drafts Ty Madden 32nd overall. 🤘🏾 pic.twitter.com/cYv4K67RZi — Longhorn Network (@LonghornNetwork) July 12, 2021

Madden ended his UT career with a pair of starts at the College World Series, throwing 18 strikeouts in 13 innings and allowed four runs.

Madden was named to the D1 Baseball All-American first team in June. He has been named to four other All-America first teams, including the Perfect Game All-America first team, according to Texas Athletics.