'Texas will always hold a special place in my heart' | Former Texas Football coach Tom Herman releases statement

The University of Texas at Austin announced Herman had been fired in a statement released on Saturday.

AUSTIN, Texas — Former Texas Football head coach Tom Herman has broken his silence after being fired by the University of Texas at Austin over the weekend.

The school announced Herman's firing in a statement released Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon, UT announced Herman will be replaced by Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian.

On Monday night, Herman released the following statement via his wife's Twitter account:

"I am extremely thankful for the opportunity to have been the head coach at the University of Texas. It has been a great honor, and as an alumnus, Texas will always hold a special place in my heart.

I also want to thank the players that I've been blessed to coach. You have represented the University with dignity and have given your all in an effort to make your program better.

And to the coaches and staff who have poured their heart and soul into this program, my appreciation has no bounds. Your efforts have been the backbone of our successes.

Finally, my family and I wish nothing but success and happiness to Longhorn nation in the future."

Thank you Longhorn nation! 🤘🏼🧡 pic.twitter.com/ecvTePAobB — Michelle Herman (@belletjh) January 5, 2021

Herman's firing came just days after the Texas Longhorns defeated the Colorado Buffaloes, 55-23, in the Valero Alamo Bowl. The team finished the 2020 season with a 7-3 record.

His firing also came less than a month after Texas Athletics Director Chris Del Conte confirmed Herman would keep his job as head coach amid speculation about his job security.

Herman is a Texas Ex and was named the school's 30th head football coach in November 2016. The 2020 season was his fourth at UT and his sixth season overall as a head coach, according to UT. Herman went 32-18 overall with the Longhorns.

He's owed $15 million for the remaining three years of his contract.