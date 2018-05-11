AUSTIN — If there's a surefire way to rile up the Texas fan base, flash a Horns down hand signal. That's what David Sills V did against the Longhorns following a touchdown in a 42-41 win over Texas.

In much controversy, Sills was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct. But it's the handling, or mishandling, of a penalty late in the game that has Texas head coach Tom Herman fired up.

It came on the game-winning, two-point conversion by West Virginia quarterback Will Grier when he extended his arm and high-stepped across a goal line.

Tom Herman taunted Drew Lock for a while at the Texas Bowl last year. He now wishes Will Grier's winning score Saturday would've come back for high-stepping https://t.co/fi1AHdbAaB — College Football by SB Nation 🏈 (@SBNationCFB) November 5, 2018

Grier was penalized, but not until the following play on the ensuing kickoff.

"I thought taunting before you cross the goal line negated a score,” Herman said. “I’ve got to brush up on my rules and get some questions answered.”

There is a rule the NCAA enforces regarding taunting. According to the NCAA rulebook, there should be a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty if "an unopposed ball carrier obviously altering stride as he approaches the opponent’s goal line or diving into the end zone."

Several comments have been made on social media in response to Herman's point. Many brought up the coach's secure-the-bag bit on the sideline during last year's Texas Bowl versus Missouri.

Tom Herman thought West Virginia's winning two-point play could have been called back for taunting. If you scrutinize the NCAA rule book, he *might* have a point.



➡️ https://t.co/GQuSc8xdSK pic.twitter.com/eTde6iXmTj — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) November 5, 2018

