AUSTIN — The tension is running high between Texas and OU -- right down to the student media.

The Sports section of OU Daily, the University of Oklahoma's independent student news organization, tweeted on Wednesday that students were "gonna want to pick up a paper" on Thursday for instructions on how to not get penalized for doing the "horns down" hand sign at the Big 12 Championship game.

Yep. You’re gonna want to pick up a paper tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/ifsQMm04bR — OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) November 29, 2018

Not wanting to be left out of the conversation, the University of Texas's student newspaper, The Daily Texan, had the perfect response:

they mad https://t.co/l8wUaObrzV — The Daily Texan (@thedailytexan) November 29, 2018

The Longhorns and the Sooners face off in the Big 12 Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 1 in Arlington. The game kicks off at 11 a.m. -- and you can catch it on KVUE!

