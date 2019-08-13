AUSTIN, Texas — Hook 'em! According to StubHub's 2019 annual College Football Preview, the Texas Longhorns are the highest trending team on the website.

The Longhorns also secured a spot on Stubhub's Top 10 In-Demand Teams list at No. 3, up from ninth place in 2018 and three positions higher than the Texas A&M Aggies.

Jill Krimmel, the general manager of sports at StubHub, said that the demand for Texas, Georgia and Clemson is remarkable.

"This year's college football demand is largely being driven by fans still fired up from last year's surprises and comebacks," Krimmel said.

The Longhorns game against the Louisiana State University Tigers, the second game of the season, is currently the top-selling game of the entire season. Tickets for the game are being sold starting at $350 and go up to just under $10,000 for seats in the Touchdown Club at Darrell K. Royal Stadium.

RELATED:

Former Texas Football wide receivers coach Darryl Drake dies

Devin Duvernay to slot, Brennan Eagles to starting lineup for UT

Longhorns enter full-contact, full-pads stage of fall camp

Texas Longhorns' Sam Ehlinger among 4 QBs featured on 'Sports Illustrated' covers

According to Stubhub, the most anticipated game is the iconic Red River Showdown between the Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Southeastern Conference (SEC) has taken the lead for the first time ever as the top-selling conference on StubHub. The demand is largely driven by the conference's teams that have claimed a spot on the Top 10 In-Demand list, including the Georgia Bulldogs, the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Aggies and the LSU Tigers.

Texas was the top-ranking state for all college football ticket sales on StubHub and placed second on eBay's list of the top five selling states for college football, only being beaten out by Florida.

Earlier this year, KVUE reported that the Longhorns sold out three home games and averaged nearly 98,000 fans over their six appearances at DKR stadium in 2018.

WATCH: Groundbreaking for addition to Longhorns football stadium

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Her 9-month-old refused to take her bottle. That's when she found out her 'formula' was fake.

After more reports of dog deaths to algae exposure, expert says nutrients are to blame

Baby reported missing now in CPS custody, Austin police say