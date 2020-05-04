AUSTIN, Texas — Two days after Texas announced it had parted ways with Karen Aston, the UT women's basketball program has found its new coach.

Texas announced on April 5 that Mississippi State's Vic Schaefer would be the Longhorns new women's basketball coach.

"Guess who’s coming to the Forty...🏀🤘🏽," Del Conte tweeted.

Schaefer is seen in the photo posing with Del Conte, donning the "Horns Up" sign.

Schaefer went 221-62 in his eight seasons as Mississippi State's head coach. He led the Bulldogs to the national championship game in 2017 and 2018. Before COVID-19 ended the 2020 season, Mississippi State was ranked No. 9 in the nation in the Associated Press poll.

Aston's contract, which runs through Aug. 31, would not be extended, Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte said on April 3.

“This was an extremely difficult decision as Coach Aston’s contract was up and we put a great deal of thought into it, but decided not to extend it,” Del Conte said. "After evaluating and reviewing where we stand as a program and discussing the future, we have determined to move in a different direction with our continued goals to work to contend for conference championships and NCAA elite status."

Aston went 184-83 during her time at Texas with a 93-51 record in the Big 12.

