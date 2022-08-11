Texas volleyball's Logan Eggleston raising money for 'Break the Pipeline'

Texas volleyball's star outside hitter Logan Eggleston is raising funds for children at risk of falling victim to the criminal justice system.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas senior Logan Eggleston is used to being a star on the volleyball court. She's a four-year captain, two-time Big 12 Player of the Year and First-Team All-American outside hitter.

But the Nashville, Tennessee, native is just as much of a star off the court. She served two terms as president of the UT Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and helped found the LEAD Initiative.

Now, the senior is taking part in GoFundMe's "College Charity Challenge" to expand her platform of giving back to the Austin community that has given so much to her during her time on the Forty Acres.

Eggleston's charity supports The Excellence and Advancement Foundation's "Break the Pipeline" initiative.

"It's just super important to help the youth in our community find ways to reach their potential, follow their dreams, not get kind of sucked into this cycle over and over again," Eggleston told KVUE Sports Anchor Tyler Feldman in a Zoom interview Tuesday afternoon.

You can help Eggleston help the Austin community by donating here.

Per Eggleston's GoFundMe page, Break the Pipeline "focuses on helping nonprofits in the Austin community by providing financial resources and volunteers for projects and programs benefiting diverse groups that focuses on breaking the cycle of incarceration by providing programming, services, and advocacy for children who are at risk of falling victim to the criminal justice system."

Texas volleyball (17-1) is currently ranked No. 1 in the nation and has five regular season matches (three at home) left before the postseason gets served up.

The Longhorns battle Iowa State at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Gregory Gymnasium. Their only loss of the season happened at ISU back in mid-October.