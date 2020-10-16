In memoriam: Former Texas Longhorns basketball player Lynn Howden dies at 72

Howden is survived by his wife, Debi, and their children: Sarah, Bethany, Abby and Sam.

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas Athletics Department announced on Friday Lynn Howden, a former UT men’s basketball player, died on Tuesday in Austin at 72.

Howden played center for the UT basketball team from 1970 to 1972 and was one of the program's premier rebounders. He still holds the single-game record with 24 rebounds against Florida State on Dec. 1, 1970, according to UT. Howden also averaged 11 rebounds per game in that 1970 season, marking the fourth-highest average in program history for a single season.

Howden helped the Longhorns to a 19-9 record in his senior season in 1971-72 and advanced to the Round of 16 in the NCAA Tournament, according to UT Athletics.

Howden is survived by his wife, Debi, and their children: Sarah, Bethany, Abby and Sam.

The entire Texas Basketball family sends thoughts & prayers to the family & friends of our former player Lynn Howden (1970-72). #HookEm 🤘



⏩ https://t.co/9zMZtPg3Tm pic.twitter.com/yn9n2cAner — Texas Men's Basketball (@TexasMBB) October 16, 2020