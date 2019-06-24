AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Softball Assistant Coach Kerry Shaw will be stepping down, according to a statement released by Head Coach Mike White.

"We'd sincerely like to think Assistant Coach Kerry Shaw for his contributions to our success during the 2019 season," the statement reads. "At this point, however, I feel that it's in our best interest to move in a different direction going forward."

According to Texas Sports, Shaw is a decorated fastpitch player who has experience playing in the minor leagues as part of the San Francisco Giants (MLB) organization. He also has more than 25 years of coaching experience at both high school and collegiate levels.

Before joining the University of Texas system in July 2018, he spent time as the head coach at the University of Mary in Bismarck, N.D., from 2016 to 2018. Before that, he spent the 2015 campaign as a Division 1 assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Southeast Missouri State in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

RELATED:

UT softball season ends in Tuscaloosa

Texas Longhorns softball pulls off biggest comeback of season, forces Game 3 in Super Regional

Sam Houston State upsets Texas softball in NCAA Austin Regional opener

Texas Softball's Kay Kay Hayter reunites with Army brother on Senior Day