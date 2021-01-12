Report: Texas RB coach Stan Drayton in advanced negotiations to become Temple's next head coach

When asked about Drayton, Steve Sarkisian said, "Stan's a great coach. He's a really good leader of men."

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas's running backs coach has emerged as the favorite to be named Temple's new head football coach, according to multiple reports.

When asked about the potential of Drayton leaving the Forty Acres to move on to the East Coast and lead the Owls program, Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian did not discount the reports, but praised Drayton's leadership abilities.

"Stan's a great coach. He's a really good leader of men," Sarkisian said.

An announcement should come this week if negotiations are completed, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Drayton previously worked on the same staff as Tom Herman for three seasons at Ohio State, from 2012 to 2014, and has been part of national championships at both Florida (2006) and Ohio State (2014) as running backs coach under Urban Meyer. Drayton also spent two years with the Chicago Bears in 2015 and 2016.

Drayton has been UT's running backs coach for the past five seasons, developing Texas's stable of Bijan Robinson, Roschon Johnson, Keaontay Ingram Keilan Robinson and others. Other notable running backs Drayton has coached include: Jordan Howard (Bears), Ezekiel Elliott (Ohio State), Carlos Hyde (Ohio State) and Jeremy Langford (Bears).

Temple fired former head coach Rod Carey on Nov. 29 after finishing with a 12-20 record in three seasons.