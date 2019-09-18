AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas Men's and Women's basketball teams both announced their respective Big 12 Conference schedules on Sept. 18.
UT MEN'S BASKETBALL
The men's team opens conference action at Baylor on Saturday, Jan. 4 and plays its home opener against Oklahoma on Wednesday, Jan. 8.
For the ninth straight year, the Big 12 schedule features a double round-robin format consisting of 18 games, with league members playing each other twice, according to UT. The Longhorns finish Big 12 play with a home game against Oklahoma State on Saturday, March 7.
17 of UT’s 18 conference games will be televised or streamed nationally by one of the ESPN family of networks (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, Longhorn Network or Big12Now/ESPN+).
2020 TEXAS MEN’S BASKETBALL BIG 12 CONFERENCE SCHEDULE
***BOLD depicts home games***
Fri. Jan. 4 – Baylor – Waco, Texas
Wed. Jan. 8 – Oklahoma – Austin, Texas
Sun. Jan. 11 – Kansas State – Austin, Texas
Wed. Jan. 15 – at Oklahoma State – Stillwater, Okla.
Sat. Jan. 18 – Kansas – Austin, Texas
Mon. Jan. 20 – at West Virginia – Morgantown, W.Va.
Sat. Jan. 25 – LSU – Austin, Texas
Wed. Jan. 29 – at TCU – Fort Worth, Texas
Sat. Feb. 1 – Iowa State – Austin, Texas
Mon. Feb. 3 – at Kansas – Lawrence, Kansas
Sat. Feb. 8 – Texas Tech – Austin, Texas
Mon. Feb. 10 – Baylor – Austin, Texas
Sat. Feb. 15 – at Iowa State – Ames, Iowa
Wed. Feb. 19 – TCU – Austin, Texas
Sat. Feb. 22 – at Kansas State – Manhattan, Kan.
Mon. Feb. 24 – West Virginia – Austin, Texas
Sat. Feb. 29 – at Texas Tech – Lubbock, Texas
Tues. March 3 – at Oklahoma – Norman, Okla.
Sat. March 7 – Oklahoma State – Austin, Texas
March 11-14 – Big 12 Championship – Kansas City, Mo.
UT WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
The women's team opens conference play on Friday, Jan. 3 by playing host to TCU.
The conference slate features a double round-robin format for the eighth-consecutive year, consisting of 18 games with teams playing each other twice.
Big 12 Conference games will begin on Friday, Jan. 3 and conclude on Sunday, March 8. Tip-off times and television network designations for the women's conference games will be announced at a later date, UT said.
2020 TEXAS WOMEN’S BASKETBALL BIG 12 CONFERENCE SCHEDULE
***BOLD depicts home games***
Fri. Jan. 3 – TCU – Austin, Texas
Mon. Jan. 6 – at Iowa State – Ames, Iowa
Sun. Jan. 12 – at West Virginia – Morgantown, W.Va.
Wed. Jan. 15 – Texas Tech – Austin, Texas
Sun. Jan. 19 – at Kansas State – Manhattan, Kan.
Wed. Jan. 22 – Kansas – Austin, Texas
Sat. Jan. 25 – at Oklahoma State – Stillwater, Okla.
Tue. Jan. 28 – at Oklahoma – Norman, Okla.
Fri. Jan. 31 – Baylor – Austin, Texas
Sun. Feb. 9 – at Texas Tech – Lubbock, Texas
Wed. Feb. 12 – Iowa State – Austin, Texas
Sat. Feb. 15 – at Kansas – Lawrence, Kan.
Mon. Feb. 17 – West Virginia – Austin, Texas
Sat. Feb. 22 – Kansas State – Austin, Texas
Wed. Feb. 26 – at TCU – Fort Worth, Texas
Sat. Feb. 29 – Oklahoma – Austin, Texas
Thurs. March 5 – at Baylor – Waco, Texas
Sun. March 8 – Oklahoma State – Austin, Texas
March 12-15 – Big 12 Championship – Kansas City, Mo.
