AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas Men's and Women's basketball teams both announced their respective Big 12 Conference schedules on Sept. 18.

UT MEN'S BASKETBALL

The men's team opens conference action at Baylor on Saturday, Jan. 4 and plays its home opener against Oklahoma on Wednesday, Jan. 8.

For the ninth straight year, the Big 12 schedule features a double round-robin format consisting of 18 games, with league members playing each other twice, according to UT. The Longhorns finish Big 12 play with a home game against Oklahoma State on Saturday, March 7.

17 of UT’s 18 conference games will be televised or streamed nationally by one of the ESPN family of networks (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, Longhorn Network or Big12Now/ESPN+).

2020 TEXAS MEN’S BASKETBALL BIG 12 CONFERENCE SCHEDULE

***BOLD depicts home games***

Fri. Jan. 4 – Baylor – Waco, Texas

Wed. Jan. 8 – Oklahoma – Austin, Texas

Sun. Jan. 11 – Kansas State – Austin, Texas

Wed. Jan. 15 – at Oklahoma State – Stillwater, Okla.

Sat. Jan. 18 – Kansas – Austin, Texas

Mon. Jan. 20 – at West Virginia – Morgantown, W.Va.

Sat. Jan. 25 – LSU – Austin, Texas

Wed. Jan. 29 – at TCU – Fort Worth, Texas

Sat. Feb. 1 – Iowa State – Austin, Texas

Mon. Feb. 3 – at Kansas – Lawrence, Kansas

Sat. Feb. 8 – Texas Tech – Austin, Texas

Mon. Feb. 10 – Baylor – Austin, Texas

Sat. Feb. 15 – at Iowa State – Ames, Iowa

Wed. Feb. 19 – TCU – Austin, Texas

Sat. Feb. 22 – at Kansas State – Manhattan, Kan.

Mon. Feb. 24 – West Virginia – Austin, Texas

Sat. Feb. 29 – at Texas Tech – Lubbock, Texas

Tues. March 3 – at Oklahoma – Norman, Okla.

Sat. March 7 – Oklahoma State – Austin, Texas

March 11-14 – Big 12 Championship – Kansas City, Mo.

UT WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

The women's team opens conference play on Friday, Jan. 3 by playing host to TCU.

The conference slate features a double round-robin format for the eighth-consecutive year, consisting of 18 games with teams playing each other twice.

Big 12 Conference games will begin on Friday, Jan. 3 and conclude on Sunday, March 8. Tip-off times and television network designations for the women's conference games will be announced at a later date, UT said.

2020 TEXAS WOMEN’S BASKETBALL BIG 12 CONFERENCE SCHEDULE

***BOLD depicts home games***

Fri. Jan. 3 – TCU – Austin, Texas

Mon. Jan. 6 – at Iowa State – Ames, Iowa

Sun. Jan. 12 – at West Virginia – Morgantown, W.Va.

Wed. Jan. 15 – Texas Tech – Austin, Texas

Sun. Jan. 19 – at Kansas State – Manhattan, Kan.

Wed. Jan. 22 – Kansas – Austin, Texas

Sat. Jan. 25 – at Oklahoma State – Stillwater, Okla.

Tue. Jan. 28 – at Oklahoma – Norman, Okla.

Fri. Jan. 31 – Baylor – Austin, Texas

Sun. Feb. 9 – at Texas Tech – Lubbock, Texas

Wed. Feb. 12 – Iowa State – Austin, Texas

Sat. Feb. 15 – at Kansas – Lawrence, Kan.

Mon. Feb. 17 – West Virginia – Austin, Texas

Sat. Feb. 22 – Kansas State – Austin, Texas

Wed. Feb. 26 – at TCU – Fort Worth, Texas

Sat. Feb. 29 – Oklahoma – Austin, Texas

Thurs. March 5 – at Baylor – Waco, Texas

Sun. March 8 – Oklahoma State – Austin, Texas

March 12-15 – Big 12 Championship – Kansas City, Mo.

