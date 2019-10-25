AUSTIN, Texas —

PREGAME:

After surviving a late scare against Kansas, Texas travels to Fort Worth to square off with the TCU Horned Frogs.

Texas enters the matchup coming off of a 50-48 thrilling win against the Kansas Jayhawks, and TCU boasts a two-game losing streak. The Horned Frogs lost both games of its road trip to Iowa State and Kansas State.

With a 3-3 record, the Horned Frogs are given just a 46% chance as the home team to win the game, according to ESPN's Power Football Index. Texas will be a one-point favorite in the game.

The Horned Frogs hop forward with the nation's twelfth ranked rushing offense, gaining 239.5 yards per game. Stopping the run has been a sore spot for the Longhorns as of late. In the past two weeks, Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts rushed for 131 yards on 17 carries and Kansas' Pooka Williams gashed UT's defense for 190 yards on 25 carries. If TCU's potent rushing attack comes in full force, Texas could be in for a long afternoon.

RELATED:

Here's a look into 120-plus years of Texas Longhorns vs. TCU Horned Frogs history

Tom Herman: 'We have standards at the University of Texas that we need to play up to.'

Texas has also not won in Fort Worth since 2013, when the Longhorns secured a 30-7 victory. Recent history has not been kind to the Longhorns from year to year, either. Texas has lost five of the last seven matchups against TCU, despite dominating the all-time series which spans over 120 years. You can read more about the illustrious history of Texas-TCU here.

Texas kicks off against TCU at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

KVUE Game of the Week: Regents Knights vs. Brentwood Christian

LIVE SCORES: KVUE Friday Football Fever – Oct. 25

Buechele, Jones lead No. 16 SMU past Coogs, 34-31

Pop starts historic 24th season as Spurs coach with 120-111 win over Knicks

Granddaughter surprises her 'Paw-Paw' with tickets to the World Series

Simone Biles didn't just throw the 1st pitch of Game 2 of the World Series -- she flipped and twisted, too