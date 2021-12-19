No. 17 Texas uses second-half surge to top Stanford, 60-53

The Longhorns (8-2) used a 13-0 second-half run to seize control and pull away for their seventh victory in eight games.

LAS VEGAS — (AP) Andrew Jones scored 13 points and No. 17 Texas beat Stanford 60-53 on Sunday in the Pac 12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge.

The Longhorns (8-2) used a 13-0 second-half run to seize control and pull away for their seventh victory in eight games. Timmy Allen and Dylan Disu each added 11 points.

The Longhorns held Stanford to its second-lowest scoring output of the season.

Harrison Ingram had 15 points and seven rebounds to lead Stanford (6-4).

Texas tried playing the bully early, playing a stringent defense to force four early turnovers, but could never push its lead past four points, late in the first half. The Longhorns were able to convert Stanford’s nine first-half turnovers into nine points.

Both teams demonstrated scoring lulls, which allowed Stanford to briefly grab a four-point lead midway through the first half. Texas led 34-27 at halftime.

BIG PICTURE

Texas has been taking care of the ball, averaging just 10.6 turnovers per game through the first nine contests and leading the Big 12 in fewest turnovers. The Longhorns committed 13 Sunday.

Stanford continued its trend of outrebounding opponents in every game. The Cardinal came in posting a plus-9.4 margin, the 18th-best mark nationally, and outrebounded Texas, 33-29.

UP NEXT

Texas: Hosts Rice on Wednesday.

Stanford: Plays Wyoming in Honolulu on Wednesday.