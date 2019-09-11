AUSTIN, Texas —

PREGAME:

The Texas Longhorns will host the No. 16 ranked Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

The Longhorns and Wildcats enter the matchup on seemingly opposite momentum swings. Texas has lost two of its last three games and nearly lost the third, a two-point home win against Kansas in which the Longhorns trailed by one in the final minute of the game.

Conversely, Kansas State has won three in a row, including an upset victory against Oklahoma at home.

In recent history, however, the Longhorns-Wildcats game has been controlled by Texas. UT has won three of the last four games in this series, including two in a row.

Oddmakers are disregarding the trends of both programs in recent weeks, making UT a seven-point favorite. ESPN's Football Power Index predicts Texas will win with 67.3% confidence.

Texas will also be honoring active duty and retied veterans in this matchup. The Longhorns have dedicated the game to be their "Salute to Service."

Texas Athletics also offered 150 free tickets to military service personnel to attend the Texas-Kansas State.

For Saturday's game, Texas will continue the festivities with the Golden Knights Parachute Team dropping into Darrell K. Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium, a Navy F-18 flyover and Gen. John Murray serving as Texas' honorary captain.

Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN.

