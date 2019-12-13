AUSTIN, Texas — After losing the first two sets, the Texas Longhorns volleyball team fired back and forced a fifth set in the NCAA Regional semifinals, but were ultimately upset in the final frame by Louisville (25-22, 25-22, 17-25, 18-25, 15-12).

It started rough for the Longhorns, with their NCAA run looking bleak and potentially coming to an end. But despite being in the 2-0 hole, the Longhorns dug deep, tied it up 2-2 and forced the fifth and final set.

From there, the momentum had clearly shifted and it was anyone's game.

In the fifth and final set, Louisville scored five of the first seven points. Texas continued to trail by five at several times during the final frame, including at 10-5 and 12-7. Texas had narrowed it to 13-11 before Louisville got match point, but the Cardinals completed the upset, winning the fifth set 15-12.

Louisville was led by Aiko Jones with 23 kills. In her last match with the Longhorns, Micaya White recorded 20 kills.

Louisville will return to Gregory Gym on Saturday to play the winner between Florida and Minnesota.

With the loss, Texas (23-4) is eliminated from the NCAA tournament and won't reach the fourth round for the first time since 2005.

