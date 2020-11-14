Texas Longhorns volleyball wins 2020 Big 12 Championship

UT won the Big 12 Championship after defeating West Virginia 3-0 on Friday.

After defeating the West Virginia Mountaineers 3-0 on Friday, the Texas Longhorns volleyball team had secured the 2020 Big 12 Championship.

With the win, UT improved to 14-0 on the season.

Texas was ranked No. 1 in the initial 2020 AVCA Top-15 poll, which was released on Sept. 30, and have remained in that spot ever since.

UT came into the two-match series 16-0 all-time against West Virginia. Thursday's 3-1 win and Friday's 3-0 win keeps the Longhorns undefeated against the Mountaineers and improves the team to 10-0 all-time when playing in Morgantown, according to Texas Athletics.

BRINGIN' HOME THE HARDWARE@TexasVolleyball is BIG 12 CHAMPION! 🏆🤘 pic.twitter.com/VhWqQofop4 — Texas Longhorns (@TexasLonghorns) November 14, 2020

In 2019, the Longhorns shared the Big 12 title with the Baylor Bears after each team went 15-1 in the Big 12.

Texas has now won its fourth consecutive title and 13th overall. The Longhorns have won or shared nine of the past 10 league titles and 12 of the previous 14.