After a day of firing coaches and reassigning duties, Texas will lose out on three-star defensive lineman Van Fillinger.

Fillinger, a defensive end from Corner Canyon High School in Utah, announced his de-commitment on his Twitter page Sunday evening.

"I will be DECOMMITING from Texas and REOPENING my recruitment," Fillinger tweeted.

Fillinger was one of six defensive prospects committed to Texas. He also received offers from numerous other top tier programs, such as LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Arizona State, USC and more.

KVUE reached out to Fillinger about his decision to de-commit from Texas and reopen his recruitment, and we have not heard back.

