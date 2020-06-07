Texas Longhorns soccer announces 2020 fall schedule

UT scheduled a 17-match regular season, including five match-ups against opponents that earned bids into the 2019 NCAA Tournament Field of 64.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Athletics announced its 2020 fall soccer schedule on Monday.

The schedule features 10 home matches, including opponents such as UCF, 2019 NCAA Third-Round qualifier Kansas and “Red River Rival” Oklahoma.

UT scheduled a 17-match regular season, including five match-ups against opponents that earned bids into the 2019 NCAA Tournament Field of 64. Big 12 foes West Virginia, Kansas, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State and TCU are among those opponents who advanced to the NCAA third round in 2019.

However, the schedule remains subject to change due to COVID-19 concerns, Texas Athletics said in a press release.

UT said the team is expected to return 21 letter winners from the 2019 squad, which garnered a 11-8-1 record and advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the third consecutive season.

Those returnees combined to account for 26-of-35 goals (74%), 30-of-38 assists (79%) and 82-of-108 total points (76%) during the 2019 season, as well as all 11 goalkeeping wins and seven shutouts from goalkeepers Nicole Curry and Savannah Madden, according to Texas Athletics.