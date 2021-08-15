Texas Longhorns football to hold free open practice for fans

Admission is free for all fans, and Gate 7 will open at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 18.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Longhorns football fans will have their first opportunity to catch a glimpse of the 2021 squad this week.

At 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 18, UT is hosting a open practice for the fans at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Admission is free for all fans, and Gate 7 will open at 6 p.m. on the northwest corner of the stadium.

People attending the open practice will be able to sit in sections three through eight on the west side of the newly-renovated stadium. Parking will also be free at San Jacinto Garage, according to Texas Athletics.

During the practice, fans may purchase beers with Happy Hour pricing – including $5 for domestic beers and $6 for premium beers.

The open practice comes after the team finished its first scrimmage Saturday under new head coach Steve Sarkisian. Sarkisian told the media he was impressed with how the defense played and added that the quarterbacks – Casey Thompson and Hudson Card – did not play "up to standard."

The Longhorns open the 2021 season against Louisiana at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 4.