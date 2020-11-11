Texas Longhorns men's basketball announces 2021 recruiting class

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas announced its 2021 men's basketball recruiting class on Nov. 11.
The 2021 class features four out-of-state players, including two guards and two forwards.
"We’re very excited about the four young men who have chosen to join our Longhorn Basketball family," UT Head Coach Shaka Smart said. "First off, all four share a high degree of receptivity that will allow them to take advantage of coaching and progress quickly at the college level. They each bring distinct elements and a variety of talents to our program. All four possess tremendous character, come from a strong family background and fit very well with who we are."
The four-man class is currently No. 16 nationally in the Rivals team rankings, according to Texas Athletics. The 2021 class follows a 2020 class, which featured only one player, but a highly-touted one: five-star Austin native Greg Brown.
Here is a look at UT's 2021 men's basketball recruiting class:
- Tamar Bates, 6-foot-5-inch, 180-pound guard, Kansas City, Kan. (IMG Academy [Fla.])
- Emarion Ellis, 6-foot-5-inch, 175-pound guard, Davenport, Iowa (Assumption)
- Keeyan Itejere, 6-foot-9-inch, 190-pound forward, Knightdale, N.C. (GRACE Christian School)
- David Joplin, 6-foot-7-inch, 215-pound forward, Brookfield, Wis. (Central)
Here is a look at the UT men's basketball schedule for the 2020 season.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: