New Texas Longhorns mobile app now live with more game day, concessions, streaming features

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas rolled out a new layout and features on its "Texas Longhorns mobile app" for fans in attendance at Longhorns sporting events across the Forty Acres.

With the app, UT fans can manage game tickets, order concessions and merchandise remotely in advance, participate in trivia, polling and other games and more.

"Finding innovative ways to interact with Longhorn Nation on their smartphones is a strategic priority for Texas Athletics," said Executive Senior Associate Athletics Director for External Affairs Drew Martin. "In addition to being the easiest way for fans to manage their tickets, the new Texas Longhorns mobile app will provide countless new opportunities for digital fan engagement inside and outside of our venues."

Here is a detailed list of the new features on the app available to utilize on game days:

Access the official Texas Football Season Guide beginning later this week

View the official Texas Football Gameday Program for each game a few days prior to kickoff. The digital programs replace the printed versions handed out in previous seasons and will be available for each home and away game

Order food and beverage items in advance from select concession locations at home venues including DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium. The items can be paid for via the app and picked up at pre-selected times

Order game day merchandise in advance from the Texas Longhorns Official Team Shop and pick up at pre-selected times on game days

Receive special promotions and coupons exclusive to fans attending Texas Longhorns home events

Participate in Texas Longhorns Bar Trivia, polling and other games for online interaction with other fans at the game

The app may also be used for fans at home, too. Here is some of the content available to anyone using the app at anytime, anywhere:

Real-time news and featured content

Updated team rosters and stats

Live game day radio broadcasts and game streaming links (restrictions apply)

Unique video content

Ability to purchase tickets to future Texas Athletics events

Access to purchase merchandise from the Texas Longhorns Official Team Shop

According to Texas Athletics, if you already had the Texas Longhorns mobile app downloaded, you'll need to update it to gain access to its new features.

The Texas Longhorns mobile app is available for both Apple devices and Android devices. Visit TexasSports.com/GoMobile for more information and answers to some of the most frequently asked questions.