PREVIEW: Texas Longhorns travel to Stillwater to square off with No. 6 Oklahoma State

Texas vs. Oklahoma State game

STILLWATER, Okla. — PREGAME:

The Texas Longhorns go on the road again, this time to take on an undefeated No. 6 Oklahoma State Cowboys team.

Texas (3-2) is coming off their 27-16 outing against the Baylor Bears, a team that hadn't played a game in three weeks due to COVID-19. On the other hand, Oklahoma State just narrowly defeated Iowa State, 24-21 at home.

Tom Herman said in a weekly press conference Oklahoma State had the ingredients of a championship team. Oklahoma State will be led by their three-headed offensive monster: Chuba Hubbard, Spencer Sanders and Tylan Wallace. Texas combats that with their own offensive superhero of sorts in Sam Ehlinger and Joshua Moore, who is having a productive season and leads the Big 12 with six receiving touchdowns.

One interesting note: Texas does have a good historical outing on Halloween, but UT is 1-4 against Oklahoma State in the past five meetings and 3-7 in the past 10. That one win, however, was last season.

In 2019, UT ran the ball better than Oklahoma State did, rushing for 5.0 yards per carry compared to 4.0. It was one of three games all year where Keaontay Ingram rushed for 100-plus yards, though he has shown signs of struggle in 2020.

Texas and Oklahoma State are scheduled to kickoff on Saturday, Oct. 31 at 3 p.m.