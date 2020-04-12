PREVIEW: Texas Longhorns take on Kansas State Wildcats on the road

Check out live score updates and the latest highlights from the Texas vs. Kansas State game here.

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Preview

The Texas Longhorns return to the road for the last two weeks of the 2020 season and will travel to Kansas both times. First up, the Longhorns will go to Manhattan to take on the Kansas State Wildcats.

UT is coming off of a 23-20 loss to Iowa State that effectively eliminated the Longhorns from Big 12 title contention.

Everything you need to know

Leading into this next game week, senior left tackle Samuel Cosmi has already announced he will sit out the rest of the season to prepare for the NFL Draft, where he is a projected first-round pick. Later on Monday evening after Herman's press conference, junior safety Caden Sterns also announced he would forgo the rest of the 2020 season – and also his senior season – and declared for the 2021 NFL Draft. Keaontay Ingram also announced he would opt out of the 2020 season and plans to transfer.

Another hot topic of the week is Tom Herman's job status. Herman was asked about it once again in Monday's press conference, and his answer remains consistent: he's focused on beating Kansas State and not what people are saying on Twitter message boards.

"I am absolutely and completely focused on getting our team ready to beat Kansas State and not worried about anything other than that," Herman said. "Every conversation Chris [Del Conte] and I have are great. We've got a great relationship. And, you know, we have great conversations."

Herman's coordinators have also come to his defense, as well.

Texas Longhorns' offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich had some choice words to say about the opinions of internet trolls. He says if negative response online distracts a coach, they're "in the wrong gig."

Texas is scheduled to kickoff against Kansas State on Saturday, Dec. 5, at 11 a.m.