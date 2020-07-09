Texas Longhorns to open 2020 football season against 1-0 UTEP Miners

Texas and UTEP have played each other five times in program history and the first time since 2016.

AUSTIN, Texas — It's the first game week for the Texas Longhorns, but not for their first opponent of the season.

The UTEP Miners opened its 2020 season on Sept. 5 with a 24-14 win over Stephen F. Austin University. So, the Miners come to Austin 1-0.

Having a game under their belt was something University of Texas head coach Tom Herman noted as a factor going into the matchup.

"This is a team that is 1-0, a team that, like you said, has played a game," Herman said. "I think we all have been around this game long enough to know that the old adage is true that teams make their biggest improvement from game one to game two. They've already had their game one and we have not. They're going to have had the chance this week to work out some kinks that we're going to probably still be working out to be quite honest with you. And that's OK. It beats the alternative of not playing at all."

Despite the "head start" – so to speak – that UTEP has on Texas, Herman assured the Longhorns will be ready to play when they take the field Sept. 12. Texas – ranked No. 14 in the country – is understandably favored to win the game.

In fact, Texas has never lost to UTEP in program history. In five meetings between the schools, the Longhorns average win margin is more than 30 points per game, according to Texas Athletics.

Here is a breakdown of the series between UT and UTEP:

1930 - Texas wins 28-0 in Austin

1933 - Texas wins 22-6 in Austin

2008 - Texas wins 42-13 in El Paso

2009 - Texas wins 64-7 in Austin

2016 - Texas wins 41-7 in Austin

ESPN's matchup predictor gives UT a 99.8% chance to win against UTEP on Sept. 12.