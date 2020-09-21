Texas Longhorns injury report: Whittington out 3-4 weeks, Smith's status still uncertain

With Whittington out and Smith's status uncertain, wide receivers Kai Money and Brenden Schooler appeared on the depth chart for week two in the slot position. Both Money and Schooler were among the Texas wide receivers to score touchdowns in week one against UTEP. Smith was still listed as the starter on the depth chart, but should he not be able to suit up, look for Money and Schooler to take those snaps at the slot wide receiver position.