Texas Longhorns injury report: Whittington out 3-4 weeks, Smith's status still uncertain

AUSTIN, Texas — In Monday's weekly press conference with local media, Texas Head Coach Tom Herman gave an update on the team's injury report.
Here is how the Longhorns' injury report looks, according to Herman:
- Jordan Whittington, wide receiver: Whittington had surgery on an injured meniscus, which Herman said went well. He is expected to miss three to four weeks, Herman said.
- Jake Smith, wide receiver: Smith's availability for the Texas Tech game remains up in the air. Herman said Smith was continuing to rehab and they would try to "get him running on the ground either [Tuesday] or Wednesday." Smith is nursing a hamstring strain.
- Reese Moore, offensive lineman: Herman said Moore has "recovered nicely" from a knee scope. Herman said they plan to get Moore back into practice on Tuesday.
RELATED:
With Whittington out and Smith's status uncertain, wide receivers Kai Money and Brenden Schooler appeared on the depth chart for week two in the slot position. Both Money and Schooler were among the Texas wide receivers to score touchdowns in week one against UTEP. Smith was still listed as the starter on the depth chart, but should he not be able to suit up, look for Money and Schooler to take those snaps at the slot wide receiver position.
No. 8 ranked Texas will face off against Texas Tech University in Lubbock at 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 26.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: